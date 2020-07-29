Court Records
Case filed July 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melinda Jean Parker vs. Darrel James Parker, divorce
Cases filed July 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Duane Wilson vs. Laura Wilson, divorce
• Claudia Lynn Hundley vs. Tommy Edward Hundley, divorce
• William Cody Knight vs. Chesney Danielle Sizemore, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.