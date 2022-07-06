COURT

Case filed July 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Alana Windham v. Nina Pilkey, damages/torts 

Case filed July 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Frank Reed and Tina Reed v. Town of Louisville, TN and Town Of Louisville Board of Zoning Appeals and William Mattison, real estate matters

Cases filed July 5 in the Probate Division of Blount County Chancery Court

• Regarding Walter Glen Isbill, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Virginia Sue Porter, petition for a testate executor 

• Regarding Delores Ann Phipps, Petition for interstate administration

• Regarding Eric H. Wood, petition for interstate administration

Case filed July 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Larry Williams v. Tasha Michelle Williams, divorce 

Cases filed July 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Kristy Roagers v. Brian Roagers, divorce

• Brad Pollard v. Karen Pollard, divorce

Case filed July 5 in the Blount County Chancery Court

• Patricia K. Johnson v. Edwin L. Johnson, divorce

