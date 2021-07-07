COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Randall Sledge, 44, Big Springs Road, Friendsville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
Cases filed July 7 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Lori Ann Baxmann v. Charles Leonard Smith Jr., divorce
• Hubert Leonard Walker v. William C. Walker, et al., lawsuit
Cases filed July 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jacqueline Isom v. William Theodore Isom, divorce
• Rachel Dawn Canter v. Phillip Junior Canter, divorce
Cases filed July 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carl Chester Brown, estate
• Regarding: James Walter Russell, estate
• Regarding: Albert Sharp Myers, estate
