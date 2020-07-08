Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence:
• Lana Kaye Lane, 49, Knoxville; also charged with expired registration plates
Case filed July 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Stephanie Lynn Finger vs. Michael Lee Finger, divorce
• Wesley Brian Hand vs. Melissa Renee Hand, divorce
Case filed July 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: John S. MaComber, conservatorship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.