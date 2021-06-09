COURT
Case filed June 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Judith Rutherford v. James E. Flynn, damages/torts
Case filed June 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Lindsey Miranda Fay Hickey, name change
Case filed June 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Maria Del Carmen Garcia v. Mariano Rivera Garcia Jr., divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.