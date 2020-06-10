Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Elise M. McKinley, 33, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville
• Dustin Keith Sanford, 31, McArthur Road, Maryville
Case filed June 9 in Blount County Domestic Court:
• Peter Joseph Garbacki vs. Loiana Menezes Garbacki, divorce
Cases filed June 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mendi Ogle Mann vs. Clifford Elton Mann, divorce
• Halee Katherine Welcher vs. Christopher Franklin Welcher, divorce
Case filed June 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Faye Gregory McNeilly, estate
Case filed June 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Hardy Garrard Minyard, estate
