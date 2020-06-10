Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Elise M. McKinley, 33, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville

• Dustin Keith Sanford, 31, McArthur Road, Maryville 

Case filed June 9 in Blount County Domestic Court:

• Peter Joseph Garbacki vs. Loiana Menezes Garbacki, divorce

Cases filed June 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Mendi Ogle Mann vs. Clifford Elton Mann, divorce

• Halee Katherine Welcher vs. Christopher Franklin Welcher, divorce

Case filed June 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Faye Gregory McNeilly, estate

Case filed June 10 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Hardy Garrard Minyard, estate

