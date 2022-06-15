COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant 

• Jessica Ann Hurst, 41, New Market

• James William Monroe, 57, happy Valley Road, Tallassee

Cases filed June 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Kayla Elizabeth Jones v. Christian Riley Jones, divorce 

• Donelle Michelle Cable v. Michael Jamie Cable, divorce

• Regarding Ashley Victoria Huddleston, name change

Case filed June 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Crystel Michelle Howard v. Charles Scott Howard, divorce

Cases filed June 14 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Douglas Eugene Anderson, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Richard G. Hornyan, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Charlotte Olivia Fox, affidavit for a large estate

