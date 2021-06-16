COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jeffrey S. Pendleton, 48, Kingsport

Case filed June 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Patricia J. Kay and Fred Kay v. Patricia D. Mattson, damages/torts

Cases filed June 16 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Estelle Polanco v. Signal Mountain Group LLC, contract/debt

• Regarding: Keenan Thompson, name change

Cases filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Dusten Green, et al., v. Ashley Flowers, lawsuit

• Christy Lynn McGhee v. Eric Newton McGhee, divorce

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.