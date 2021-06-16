COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jeffrey S. Pendleton, 48, Kingsport
Case filed June 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patricia J. Kay and Fred Kay v. Patricia D. Mattson, damages/torts
Cases filed June 16 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Estelle Polanco v. Signal Mountain Group LLC, contract/debt
• Regarding: Keenan Thompson, name change
Cases filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dusten Green, et al., v. Ashley Flowers, lawsuit
• Christy Lynn McGhee v. Eric Newton McGhee, divorce
