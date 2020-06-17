Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence:
• Caleb Andrew Rittenhouse, 24, Lenoir City
• John Curtis Walker, 32, Haley Way, Maryville
Case filed June 17 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• I Buy Homes Knox LLC vs. Robert McSwain, property dispute
Case filed June 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Michael Love vs. Jennifer Lynn Leirer Love, divorce
Case filed June 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Imogene Williams, estate
