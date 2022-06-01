COURT

Cases filed May 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Elise Harris v. Emmett Smith, divorce

• Ginger D. Pope v. James M. Pope, divorce

Cases filed June 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding Sarah Eleanore Marlene Rees, name change

• Omni P. Gibson v. Cody Dean Russell, divorce

Case filed June 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Beth M. Tipton v. Kaylee B. Pike, damages/torts

Case filed May 31 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Terry Michael Satterfield v. Jill Erin Williams, divorce

Case filed June 1 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Lori Leaisha Nanney v. David Wayne Nanney, divorce

Cases filed May 31 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Dorothy E. Gresham, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Eric Cavagrotti, affidavit for a large estate

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.