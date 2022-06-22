COURT

Case filed June 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• William Meyers v. Laura Pettis, damages/torts

Cases filed June 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Desiree Nichole Van Campen v. Keith Austin Van Campen, divorce

• Samuel Lawrence Elliot v. Beth Ann Harvey, divorce

Case filed June 22 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Nellie Mae Graves, petition for a testate executor

