COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Daniel Antonio, 35, Knoxville
Cases filed June 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jaqueline Mills v. David Anthony Mills, divorce
• City of Maryville v. Johnny Ledbetter, et. al, lawsuit
Cases filed June 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Linda Jean Nelson, estate
• Regarding: Robert Gribble, estate
Case filed June 24 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Richard White, name change
