COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• William Bowen Luzader III, 41, Knoxville
Case filed June 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Forward Financing v. Han Le d/b/a Angel Nails and Han Thanh Le, contract/debt
Cases filed June 1 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Keller Technology Corporation v. ProNova Solutions LLC, contract/debt
• United Community Bank v. David L. Cockrill, et al., contract/debt
Cases filed June 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gary C. Pearson, estate
• Regarding: Joline K. Cureton, estate
