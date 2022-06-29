COURT

Case filed June 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Citibank (South Dakota) N.A. v. Anthony C. Fantozzi, foreign judgement

Cases filed June 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Lola Marie Sands v. Johnny Franklin Sands, divorce

• Justin Williams v. Brittany Wade, legitimation

• Cameron Brantner v. Faith Brantner, divorce

• Jeffrey Dean Lambert v. Ashley Star Estes, category three lawsuit

Cases filed June 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• William Ray Moore v. Mikitia Nichole Moore, divorce

• Victor C. Wilhoite v. Digna Delia Wilhoite, divorce

Cases filed June 29 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Kristi Lynn Stone v. Charles Russell Stone, divorce

• Samantha Faye Nardone-Hillard v. Jason Carl-Braydon Nardone-Hillard, divorce

Case filed June 28 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Barbara Sue Bowman

