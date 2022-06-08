COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Mario C. Gregorio, 56, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville; also charged with driving without a license or with an expired license

Case filed June 7 in Blount County Circuit Court

• Brian Kellen Jones v. Kirsten Faye Susanne Koontz, divorce

Case filed June 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Lisa Ann Barnhardt v. Michael Leroy Barnhardt, divorce

Case filed June 8 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Shirley Temple McCool, petition for testate executor

