COURT
Cases filed March 8 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Timothy Scott Simpson v. Sarah Elizabeth Simpson, divorce
• Kathy Lynn Young v. Barry Thomas Young, divorce
• Kullen Todd Sutton v. Alexis Donielle Sutton, divorce
• Stephen James Swanger v. Rose Fei Swanger, divorce
Case filed March 8 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Heather Lynn Watson v. James Franklin Watson Jr., divorce
Cases filed March 8 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Miriam Fern Northrup, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Robert Daniel Payne, petition for testate executor
Cases filed March 9 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Kathleen Clark Oakes, petition for testate executor
• Anna Josephine Simerly, petition for testate executor
• Dorothy Jean Mills, petition for testate executor
• Dorothy Downs Barker, petition for testate executor
