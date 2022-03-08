COURT

Cases filed March 8 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Timothy Scott Simpson v. Sarah Elizabeth Simpson, divorce

• Kathy Lynn Young v. Barry Thomas Young, divorce

• Kullen Todd Sutton v. Alexis Donielle Sutton, divorce

• Stephen James Swanger v. Rose Fei Swanger, divorce

Case filed March 8 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County

• Heather Lynn Watson v. James Franklin Watson Jr., divorce

Cases filed March 8 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County 

• Regarding Miriam Fern Northrup, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Robert Daniel Payne, petition for testate executor

Cases filed March 9 in the Probate Division of the  General Sessions Court for Blount County

• Kathleen Clark Oakes, petition for testate executor

• Anna Josephine Simerly, petition for testate executor

• Dorothy Jean Mills, petition for testate executor

• Dorothy Downs Barker, petition for testate executor

