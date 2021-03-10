COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Bonnie Katherine Brooks, 29, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Tammy Ruth Hollifield, 42, Humphrey Way, Friendsville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage and violating the light law
Cases filed March 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Phillip Randal Cain v. Caitlyn B. Cain, divorce
• Sheena Kirstin Lucas v. Caleb Bratcher Lucas, divorce
• Mark Allen Armstrong II v. Kristin Susan Trent Armstrong, enforcement of foreign judgment
• Milo Granvil English v. Robin Whitney Ainsworth, divorce
Cases filed March 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Summer Robin McMaster Bennett, name change
• Jessica Nicole Brantis v. Dylan Robert Brantis, divorce
• Britney Ann Hensley v. Jason Lee Hensley, divorce
Case filed March 9 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Erin Lynn Moss v. Steven Scott Moss, divorce
Cases filed March 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Walker Jones, estate
• Regarding: Robert Lee Endsley, estate
• Regarding: Jacob John Wentley, estate
