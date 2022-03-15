COURT
Case filed March 16 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• William Reedy (et. al) v. Bowden Atkins (et. al)
Cases filed March 15 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Kendra Christine Gail Moses v. Bryan Mitchell Westley, divorce
• Brent Preston Greene v. Cynthia Mae Greene, divorce
Case filed March 16 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Roy Peter Stapleton v. Erika Michelle Stapleton, divorce
