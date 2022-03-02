COURT
Case filed March 1 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Yunna Maratovna Sultanova v. Timofey V. Gorlov
Cases filed March 2 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Cassidy Rose McComb, name change
• Bethany Taylor Spooner v. Jesse James Spooner, divorce
Case filed March 2 in Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Spencer Cole Russell v. Kiara Denyce Clifton, divorce
Case filed March 1 in Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Melvin Daniel Reagan, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed March 2 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Earl Carson Hawkins, petition for testate administration
• Regarding Edith Pearl Hawkins, petition for testate administration
