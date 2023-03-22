Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Laura Nichole Fisher, 49, Proffitt Springs Road, Maryville
Kenneth James Buckner, 56, Quail Run Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, having an open container of an alcoholic beverage and two counts of violation of probation
Case filed March 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Sheryl Gallostra v. Thomas Hughes, damages
Sandra Barese; Edwin Martin v. Amber Latham, damages
Case filed March 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lisa Lynn v. Gabriel Rodriguez; Sonia Andrade, damages
Case filed March 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Anthony Michael Gentry v. Samantha Ann Gentry, divorce
Case filed March 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Lisa Marie Clemmer, name change
Cases filed March 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Lester Ray Householder Jr. v. Patricia Ann Householder, divorce
Paula Palmatier Reagan v. Charles Elmer Reagan, divorce
Case filed March 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Jessica Jane Elder v. Derrek Scott Elder, divorce
Cases filed March 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Angel Dawn Click v. Billy Ray Click Jr., divorce
Parker A. Zaitz v. Madison T. Zaitz, divorce
Michelle Ashford Moyers v. Robert Christopher Moyers, divorce
Case filed March 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Tricia Anne Mills v. Ronald Douglas Mills II, divorce
Cases filed March 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Allen Richard Cruze, estate
Regarding: Lloyd Grant, estate
Regarding: Lori Mendenhall, estate
Regarding: Catherine L. Cobb, estate
Regarding: Eloise M. Hoyt, estate
Regarding: Norma B. Booze, estate
Regarding: Karen Denise Webb, estate
Regarding: Samuel Andrew Webb, estate
Regarding: Johnnie Mack Stinnet, estate
Case filed March 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Alexander David Thompson, guardianship
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.