COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Kama Deana Trodglen, 37, Nebo Road, Walland

Cases filed March 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Trena Michelle Baker v. Jason Millard Baker, divorce

• Joyce S. Kyle v. Benny Snider, lawsuit

• Suellen B. Stiles v. Charles W. Stiles, divorce

Case filed March 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Cathy Lee Walker v. Troy Frankly Walker, divorce

Cases filed March 23 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Evelyn Jane Barham, estate

• Regarding: Zachary Caskey, estate

Cases filed March 24 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Alexander B. Moore, estate

• Regarding: Charles Edward Harmon, estate

