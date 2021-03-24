COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kama Deana Trodglen, 37, Nebo Road, Walland
Cases filed March 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Trena Michelle Baker v. Jason Millard Baker, divorce
• Joyce S. Kyle v. Benny Snider, lawsuit
• Suellen B. Stiles v. Charles W. Stiles, divorce
Case filed March 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cathy Lee Walker v. Troy Frankly Walker, divorce
Cases filed March 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Evelyn Jane Barham, estate
• Regarding: Zachary Caskey, estate
Cases filed March 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Alexander B. Moore, estate
• Regarding: Charles Edward Harmon, estate
