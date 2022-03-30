COURT
Case filed March 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Joshua Ray Bell v. Lindsay Ann Bell, divorce
Case filed March 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Joseph R. Scearce and Jerri Tickle v. Cynthia Gribble, damages
Cases filed March 30 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Gary D. Roberson, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Nellie Isabell Thomason, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Glenn Alan Vitale, affidavit for a large estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.