COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Douglas Bryan Stooksbury, 56, Frontier Circle, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation

• Marilyn R. Hollingsworth, 51, Daisy Circle, Maryville

• Brandon Lee Bailey, 28, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville

Case filed May 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Heather Lively v. Victor Castaneda and Estrada Castaneda, contract/debt

Cases filed May 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Jessica Bear v. William Everett Bear, divorce

• Cindy L. Sampson v. Robert Sampson, divorce

• Robert Earl Durbin v. Lisa Fox Durbin, divorce

Case filed May 11 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Hannah C. St. Julian, guardianship

