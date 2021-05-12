COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dustin Lynn Foxx, 20, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Christopher Lee Jeffries, 37, George Drive, Maryville
• Maurice Lorezo Richey, 20, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
Cases filed May 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cynthia Faythe Sarson v. Christopher Eugene Chittum, divorce
• Stephanie Christine Henson v. Christopher Hale Henson, divorce
Cases filed May 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Oneda Gail White, estate
• Regarding: Misty Millsaps, estate
