Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Alexis Ann Sample, 28, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville; also charged with speeding 25-29 mph over the limit

• Jose Perez Vasquez, 30, Wales Avenue, Maryville

Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Faith Hope McGinnis vs. Joseph Michael McGinnis, divorce

• Adam Ray McFall vs. Amber Lea McFall, divorce

Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: William Hugh Haney, estate

• Regarding: Bobbie J. Niles, estate

• Regarding: Margaret Evajo Deaking, estate

