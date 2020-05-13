Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Alexis Ann Sample, 28, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville; also charged with speeding 25-29 mph over the limit
• Jose Perez Vasquez, 30, Wales Avenue, Maryville
Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Faith Hope McGinnis vs. Joseph Michael McGinnis, divorce
• Adam Ray McFall vs. Amber Lea McFall, divorce
Cases filed May 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Hugh Haney, estate
• Regarding: Bobbie J. Niles, estate
• Regarding: Margaret Evajo Deaking, estate
