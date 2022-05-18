COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Christopher S. Lequire, 36, Jericho Road, Maryville

Cases filed May 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding Lenora Denise Gourley Myers, name charge

• Colin C. Coatney v. Sadie Martin, petition for paternity

Case filed May 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Tammie Lee Edington v. Timothy Lee Edington, divorce

Case filed May 16 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Charles Arthur Brenner Jr., petition for testate executor

Case filed May 17 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Earl Roger Peak, petition for testate executor

Cases filed May 18 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Amber Marie Page, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding Janie Kay Thomas, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding Dolly Millbrey Boswell, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding John C. Adler, affidavit for a large estate

