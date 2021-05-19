COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brittney Michelle Capps, 30, Knoxville; also charged with failure to appear and violating pretrial release conditions
• Dewayne Alan Cockrum, 42, Hembree Hollow Road, Townsend; also charged with failure to appear
• Andrew Robert Rader, 20, Freels Road, Friendsville (charged with underage driving while impaired)
Case filed May 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Madison Elaine Terry v. Austin Blake Terry, divorce
Case filed May 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Susie Maxine Thomas, name change
Case filed May 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jolene Deeann Koons, conservatorship
