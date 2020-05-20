COURT
Cases filed May 20 in Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Roy Nuchols vs. Donna Rayette Vance, divorce
• Leah Star Cooper vs. Brandon Lee Schuiten, divorce
• Euretha Kay Yoakum vs. Terry Lynn Yoakum, divorce
• Hayle Danielle Gray vs. Cody Tyler Usry, lawsuit
Cases filed May 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wilma Mae Mills, estate
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Lora Diane Monroe, Effler Road, Maryville
