COURT

Cases filed May 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Michael Gray v. Eva Crain, damages/torts

• Kenneth Grimes and Serena Grimes v. Karri Anthis and Rita Lynn, damages/torts

Case filed May 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Bailey Sellers v. Lynda M. Justice, damages/torts

Case filed May 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding Brittany Lynn Monday, name change

Cases filed May 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Ismaila Abdou Cham v. Kamiah Danielle Hinton, divorce

• Ryan Matthew Williamson v. Alexandra Rebecca Williamson, divorce

• Rhonda Lee Janet Lachniet v. Jason M. Lachniet, divorce 

Case filed May 24 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Kevin Richard Cramer, affidavit for a large estate

Case filed May 25 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Steve Hodges, affidavit for a small estate

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.