COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael Taddio, 64, Manor Way, Louisville
Cases filed May 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Marcus Antonio Graham v. Amber Louise Ruptert, divorce
• Angelina Michelle Smith v. James Alvin Smith, divorce
Case filed May 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joanna A. Ledford, estate
