Case filed May 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Paul Alexander Pearson, lawsuit

Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Mary R. Williams vs. Patrick Aaron Williams, divorce

• Mindi Lashay Beckley vs. Jason Adam Beckley, divorce

• Mary Jennifer Reynolds vs. Rustin Hollis Reynolds, lawsuit

• Patrick Jay Sargent vs. Jodie Lasalle Sargent, divorce

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Bethany Autumn Hatcher, 23, Impalla Way, Maryville

• John H. Byrd, 44, Northlake Drive, Maryville

