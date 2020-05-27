COURT
Case filed May 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Paul Alexander Pearson, lawsuit
Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mary R. Williams vs. Patrick Aaron Williams, divorce
• Mindi Lashay Beckley vs. Jason Adam Beckley, divorce
• Mary Jennifer Reynolds vs. Rustin Hollis Reynolds, lawsuit
• Patrick Jay Sargent vs. Jodie Lasalle Sargent, divorce
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Bethany Autumn Hatcher, 23, Impalla Way, Maryville
• John H. Byrd, 44, Northlake Drive, Maryville
