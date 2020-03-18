COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Dennis Floyd Carrigan, 52, Walland 

Case filed March 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Trista Clark v. Scott James Clark, divorce 

Case filed March 17 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Robert G. Love, estate 

Case filed March 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Jesse James Robbins, Robbins Siding and Guttering, miscellaneous general civil 

Case filed March 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• David Brian Dodd and Anna Dodd v. James Robert Stephens, damages/torts 

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.