COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dennis Floyd Carrigan, 52, Walland
Case filed March 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Trista Clark v. Scott James Clark, divorce
Case filed March 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Robert G. Love, estate
Case filed March 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development v. Jesse James Robbins, Robbins Siding and Guttering, miscellaneous general civil
Case filed March 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Brian Dodd and Anna Dodd v. James Robert Stephens, damages/torts
