Court Records
Case filed Nov. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Steve Edward Hall et al., Sharon Ann Hall et al. v. Tennessee Department of Children Services, lawsuit
Case filed Nov. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Ryan Baker, lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: James Alan Wardley III, name change
• Madison Paige Watkins v. Benjamin David Gerard, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wanda Woodlock v. Jessica Love, et al., property dispute
• Eric Eugene Smith v. Margarita Perez Smith, divorce
• Regarding: Timothy Caleb Coppinger, conservatorship
Case filed Nov. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ryan Patrick McIntyre, estate
