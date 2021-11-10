Court Records

Case filed Nov. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Steve Edward Hall et al., Sharon Ann Hall et al. v. Tennessee Department of Children Services, lawsuit

Case filed Nov. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Ryan Baker, lawsuit

Cases filed Nov. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: James Alan Wardley III, name change

• Madison Paige Watkins v. Benjamin David  Gerard, divorce

Cases filed Nov. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Wanda Woodlock v. Jessica Love, et al., property dispute

• Eric Eugene Smith v. Margarita Perez Smith, divorce

• Regarding: Timothy Caleb Coppinger, conservatorship

Case filed Nov. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Ryan Patrick McIntyre, estate

Cases filed Nov. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Ann Sullivan, estate
 
• Regarding: Tony Leon Cable, estate
 
• Regarding: Charlotte Elizabeth Williams, estate
 
• Regarding: Rebecca Irene McCollum Gibson, estate
 
Case filed Nov. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: David M. Jones, estate
 
Case filed Nov. 10 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
 
•  Keli Haywood v. Kyle D. Haywood, divorce
 
Case filed Nov. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company a/s/o Patricia Bittles v. Blount County, damages/torts
 
Case filed Nov. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
• Johnny Garrett, Kay Garrett v. Kathy K. Neubert, damages

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.