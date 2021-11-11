COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kevin Lynn Kappelman, 51, Courtyard Circle, Maryville
• Richard Terry Bryant, 26, Petterson Road, Greenback; also charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence
