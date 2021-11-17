Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Olivia Drew Fugate, 20, Merritt Road, Maryville
Cases filed Nov. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Chandra v. Sara Elizabeth Chandra, divorce
• Daniel E. Robinson v. Lindsay Samarin, petition for paternity
• City of Maryville v. PGK LLC et. al, lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Karla Melinda Gourley v. Kevin Ray Gourley, divorce
• Robert Eugene Bush v. Holly Leigh Bush, divorce
• Taylor Curtis Hutsell v. Rebecca Lynn Hutsell, divorce
• Ashley Sue Aguilar v. Jesus Estrada Aguilar, divorce
• John Thomas Singletary v. Wendy Singletary, divorce
Case filed Nov. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Paul Edward Woody Jr., estate
Cases filed Nov. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Clara Jean Keeble, estate
• Regarding: James Ray Bingham, estate
• Regarding: Sue Clabough Wright, estate
• Regarding: Thomas L. Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Vaughna Delores Hood Johnson, estate
Case filed Nov. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Clair Richardson, estate
Case filed Nov. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John and Joyce Kiser v. Michael Dallas Baird, general civil
