COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Lindsay Alyson Tipton, 37, Knoxville
Cases filed Nov. 17 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Kelsey Michelle Dancy Perkins v. Quincy George Dancy Perkins, divorce
• Chastity Marie Arwood Steelman v. James Daniel Steelman, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 18 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Hiroko Odom v. Marty Eugene Odom, divorce
Case filed Nov. 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Megan Angelique Manchego v. Joshua Joseph Manchego, divorce
Case filed Nov. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Monica Staley v. Andrew Staley, divorce
• Martin Lewis v. Cynthia Lewis, divorce
• Monica Jane Walker v. Brandon Lee Walker, divorce
Case filed Nov. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Cassie Kidwell, estate
• Regarding: Doris A. Johnson, estate
• Regarding: John A. Condone, estate
Cases filed Nov. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• CACH LLC v. John Cummins Jr., foreign judgment
• Midland Funding v. Lenita Garner, foreign judgment
