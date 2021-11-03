Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Allen Lopez Villegas, 27, Azalea Drive, Maryville; also cited on a charge of driving with an expired license
• Jason Dewaine Sherwood, 43, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun while under the influence, and cited on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Case filed Nov. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jayne Bower-Curtis v. Debra Ann Davis, general civil
Case filed Nov. 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Emily Ann Compton v. Caleb Lee Ryan Compton, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rebecca Watson Maitland v. Philip Andrew Wargo Jr., divorce
• Chelsea Alicia Henrikson v. Austin Dean Henrikson, divorce
• Priscilla Sue Crosby v. Cory Lee Crosby, divorce
Case filed Nov. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Sabrina Kay Boyd, name change
