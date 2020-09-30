COURT
Case filed Sept. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Southland Commercial Group Eleven LLC v. Smith's Detection LLC, appeal
Case filed Sept. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee v. Southland Commercial Group Eleven LLC and Smith's Detection Inc., real estate
Case filed Sept. 30 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Dustin Tyler Locke v. Nichole Ramig Locke, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher Heydolph v. Hillary Tsoukalas, divorce
• G&D LLC v. Rachel Nation, et al., lawsuit
Cases filed Sept. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Roy Arthur Bryson, estate
• Regarding: Charles Ronald Stephens, estate
• Regarding: Horace Carson McCulley Jr., estate
Case filed Sept. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert E. Pryor, estate
