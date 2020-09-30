COURT

Case filed Sept. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Southland Commercial Group Eleven LLC v. Smith's Detection LLC, appeal

Case filed Sept. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• State of Tennessee v. Southland Commercial Group Eleven LLC and Smith's Detection Inc., real estate

Case filed Sept. 30 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Dustin Tyler Locke v. Nichole Ramig Locke, divorce

Cases filed Sept. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Christopher Heydolph v. Hillary Tsoukalas, divorce

• G&D LLC v. Rachel Nation, et al., lawsuit

Cases filed Sept. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Roy Arthur Bryson, estate

• Regarding: Charles Ronald Stephens, estate

• Regarding: Horace Carson McCulley Jr., estate

Case filed Sept. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Robert E. Pryor, estate

