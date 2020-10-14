COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Amanda Marie Young, 40, Co Op Road, Rockford
Case filed Oct. 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michelle Wilson and James Wilson v. TW Properties LLC, Done Right Home Inspection LLC, Jonathan A. Starnes, doing business as Jonathan's Home Improvements, and Ashley Frey, real estate
Cases filed Oct. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Leslie Lane Clendenen v. Brian Lee Clendenen, divorce
• Tammy Lynn Adams v. Larry Ford Adams, divorce
