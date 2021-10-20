COURT
Case filed Oct. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Oscar Cook v. Richard Brashears, vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Oct. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Lillie Everett, conservatorship
• Charity Boone Fugate v. Robert D. Fugate, divorce
• Brittany Alexandria Belgarde v. Chauncey Austin Meade, divorce
• Michelle Dawn Kaylor v. James Kyle Thornhill, divorce
• Michelle Renee Molter v. Mark James Molter, divorce
Case filed Oct. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Vivian Kathleen Evans, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.