COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Franklin Walter Hipps, 49, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville

Case filed Oct. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Scott Alan Nuchols v. Donna Lorene Nuchols, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Charles William Butera, estate

• Regarding: Floyd R. Meiller, estate

Cases filed Oct. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Kenneth Lee Paxton, estate

• Regarding: Alice Joyce Baldwin, estate

• Regarding: Bonnie Evelyn Stephens, estate

