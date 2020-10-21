COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Franklin Walter Hipps, 49, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Scott Alan Nuchols v. Donna Lorene Nuchols, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles William Butera, estate
• Regarding: Floyd R. Meiller, estate
Cases filed Oct. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kenneth Lee Paxton, estate
• Regarding: Alice Joyce Baldwin, estate
• Regarding: Bonnie Evelyn Stephens, estate
