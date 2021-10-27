COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Rodney James Sutherland, 49, Mascot; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license
• Alisa Larisa Winn, 51, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Taunya Soulier v. Keith Dawson, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Oct. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Oliphant Financial LLC. v. Tyler Bahrs, contract debt
Case filed Oct. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joanna Nell Mongiat v. James Allen Mongiat, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Philip Clair Manning v. Katrina Lyles Manning, divorce
• Michael Scott Blair v. Candice Marie Blair, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gloria Faye McClanahan, estate
• Regarding: Landon William Lund, conservatorship
• Regarding: Kenneth Gene Ownby, estate
• Regarding: Timothy Abe Gredig, estate
• Regarding: Abe Franklin Gredig, estate
• Regarding: Flo Etta Hatcher, estate
Cases filed Oct. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Richard Lonnie Witt, estate
• Regarding: Marshall C. England Jr., estate
