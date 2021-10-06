COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jennifer Deakay Owen, 46, Knoxville
Case filed Oct. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alisha Renee Carver Farner v. Dusty Ray Farner, divorce
Case filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amber Morinda Copenhaver v. Daniel Ruben Galindo, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edwina R. Anderson, estate
• Regarding: Mary Alice Jeffries, estate
