Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jessica E. Young, 39, Unaka Avenue, Maryville

• Darrell Eugene Williamson, 31, Bonnethead Lane, Seymour

Case filed Oct. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Charles H. Davis and Laura Davis v. Zachary Rohn, damages

Case filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Khloi Bowman et al., name change

Cases filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Alicia Carol Luttrell v. Bobby Gene Luttrell, divorce

• Clark Francis Kryska v. Amanda Sara Eastman, divorce

• Daniel Allen Roberts v. Holly June Roysden, divorce

• Melinda Diane Bryant v. Eric Bryant, divorce

