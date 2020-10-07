COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jessica E. Young, 39, Unaka Avenue, Maryville
• Darrell Eugene Williamson, 31, Bonnethead Lane, Seymour
Case filed Oct. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Charles H. Davis and Laura Davis v. Zachary Rohn, damages
Case filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Khloi Bowman et al., name change
Cases filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alicia Carol Luttrell v. Bobby Gene Luttrell, divorce
• Clark Francis Kryska v. Amanda Sara Eastman, divorce
• Daniel Allen Roberts v. Holly June Roysden, divorce
• Melinda Diane Bryant v. Eric Bryant, divorce
