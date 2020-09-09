COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kenneth Ray White, 34, Houston Drive, Seymour
Case file Sept. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jason A. Rose v. Dunlap Family RV of Knoxville, lawsuit
Cases filed Sept. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joshua Lee Harless v. Tiffany Ann Harless, divorce
• Hunter Craig Brannon v. Jessica Ann Cline, divorce
Case filed Sept. 8 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Crystal Vision, a Delaware LLC v. A. Olmstead, petition for approval of transfer of structured settlement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.