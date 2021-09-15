COURT
Case filed Sept. 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Misty Williams v. Peggy Sue and Ibrahim F. Shalaby, damages
Cases filed Sept. 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher A. and Christie H. Jenkins v. Bryan E. Gazaway, vehicle damages
• Samuel Boggess v. Bobby P. Fields Jr., vehicle damages
Case filed Sept. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kay R. Youngs, estate
Case filed Sept. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Maurice Stewart Sisk, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.