COURT

Case filed Sept. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Cayla Rae Bridges v. Joshua William Bridges, divorce

Case filed Sept. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jamie Lynn Stansbury v. Ryan Michael Stansbury, divorce

Cases filed Sept. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Anita Elva Bissett, estate
 
• Regarding: Samuel H. Brown Jr., estate
 
• Regarding: Myrtle L. Ross, estate
 
• Regarding: Mildred T. Howard, estate
 
• Regarding: Brenda Gail Teffeteller, estate
 
Case filed Sept. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Deborah Cecile Huller, estate

