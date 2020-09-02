COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Bianca Marie Hubbard, 41, Mustang Drive, Friendsville

• David Ronald Hughes, 61, Concord Road, Rockford

• Christopher Damon Cochran, 42, Terry Way, Friendsville

Cases filed Sept. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Richard Randall Fisher v. Lynette Sue Fisher, divorce

• Danny Everette Thomas v. Sheila Johnson Thomas, divorce

Cases filed Sept. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Lilliana Spring Hitson v. Jeremiah Lee Hitson, divorce

• Shannon DeighAnn Tipton v. Steven Richard Gulliams, divorce

Case filed Sept. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kelly M. Bailey and Sarah G. Bailey v. Ashley Noel Hundley, damages

