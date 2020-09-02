COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Bianca Marie Hubbard, 41, Mustang Drive, Friendsville
• David Ronald Hughes, 61, Concord Road, Rockford
• Christopher Damon Cochran, 42, Terry Way, Friendsville
Cases filed Sept. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Richard Randall Fisher v. Lynette Sue Fisher, divorce
• Danny Everette Thomas v. Sheila Johnson Thomas, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lilliana Spring Hitson v. Jeremiah Lee Hitson, divorce
• Shannon DeighAnn Tipton v. Steven Richard Gulliams, divorce
Case filed Sept. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
