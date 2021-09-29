COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael Allen Boone, 60, McConnell Road, Greenback
Case filed Sept. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jessica Renee Blakeley v. Robert Ryan Blakeley, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allison Elizabeth Atkins v. Sean Michael Atkins, divorce
• Delores Elaine Orman v. Joseph Henry Orman, divorce
Case filed Sept. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Allen H. Boardman, estate
Cases filed Sept. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: David Earl Burchfield, estate
• Regarding: June Hammontree, estate
• Regarding: Leonard Lamar Gennoe, estate
