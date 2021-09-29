COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Michael Allen Boone, 60, McConnell Road, Greenback

Case filed Sept. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jessica Renee Blakeley v. Robert Ryan Blakeley, divorce 

Cases filed Sept. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Allison Elizabeth Atkins v. Sean Michael Atkins, divorce

• Delores Elaine Orman v. Joseph Henry Orman, divorce 

Case filed Sept. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Allen H. Boardman, estate 

Cases filed Sept. 29 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: David Earl Burchfield, estate

• Regarding: June Hammontree, estate

• Regarding: Leonard Lamar Gennoe, estate 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.