COURT
Case filed Sept. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, Lois and Hermin Shanks v. J & B Products Inc., property damage
Case filed Sept. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• France Salvosa v. Adam L. King, custody
Cases filed Sept. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Leis Marie Bohacek v. John David Bohacek, legal separation
• Nicholas John Hard v. Cassondra Leigh Hard, divorce
Case filed Sept. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Daniel W. Caines v. Cathy Caines, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Cristianne Stansberry Ailor, estate
• Regarding: Melissa Myers, estate
Cases filed Sept. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Cynthia Rose Thomas, estate
• Regarding: Jerry Wayne Patrick, estate
• Regarding: Beatrice Bramati, estate
